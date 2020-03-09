COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a confusing, beautiful and electric season of college basketball, the regular season came to an end on Sunday evening. In perhaps one of the most contested seasons for the Big Ten of all-time, 10 teams were ranked (not including a preseason poll appearance by Purdue) as nine teams finished with between 10 and 14 wins in the conference. The Big Ten could be looking at as many as 11 teams that could make the final cut for March Madness, but much of the final positioning may depend on the Big Ten Tournament which begins on Wednesday. With the regular season now in the rear view mirror and the Big Ten Tournament coming up in Indianapolis, we take one final look Around the B1G before Selection Sunday.

B1G Game of the Week: No. 23 Illinois 78, No. 18 Iowa 76

Sunday night's matchup between Illinois and Iowa may have been the last regular season matchup of the college basketball season, but it certainly wasn't least with an entertaining bout to close out an entertaining regular season. These two teams fighting for a double-bye in this week's Big Ten Tournament went beat-for-beat in the first half, finishing the electric first 20 minutes with a 41-41 deadlock. It was all Illinois in the second half, however, as they eventually took a 16-point lead with 12 minutes remaining. Illinois likely could have begun celebrating their double-bye up 12 points with under six minutes remaining, but the Hawkeyes refused to go away. Limiting the Fighting Illini to just eight points over the final seven minutes of the game, Iowa fought back and cut the game to two points with 18 seconds remaining. After fouling Ayo Dosunmu, he missed the front-end of the one-and-one and Iowa had a chance to win the game, but unfortunately for Iowa, they couldn't connect on any of their final three shots after two offensive rebounds on the possession. Garza's final mid-range shot was blocked to close out the regular season. Even with Iowa shooting better from the floor, from three-point range and from the free throw line (15-of-15), they simply couldn't overcome Illinois' balanced offense in which eight players scored and four finished in double-digits. Conversely, while Luka Garza led both teams with 28 points, only two other Iowa players finished in double-digits. With 21 shot attempts on the night, he took nearly half of Iowa's 52 attempts. Illinois clinched a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will face either Minnesota, Northwestern, or more likely, a rematch with Iowa on Friday.

Big Ten Champion(s)

There was not one, not two, but three teams that took home a share of the regular season Big Ten Championship. Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State all won their final regular season games to clinch a share of the title. This is the first time that three teams have shared the regular season title since 2012 when Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan all took a slice of the trophy. This is Maryland's first regular season championship since joining the Big Ten back in 2015. This is Wisconsin's first Big Ten title since 2015 when they fell to Duke in the national championship game. Michigan State won the title outright or won a share of the title in 2018 and 2019. The shared 14-6 record by these teams is the worst record of a Big Ten regular season conference champion since the 2012 split title when all three teams finished with a 13-5 record.

Bubble Watch

Eight Big Ten teams could be considered locks for the tournament right now: Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan. This leaves Rutgers, Indiana and Purdue as the three teams on the bubble right now.

Bubble Team Resumes Team Record vs. Q1 vs. Q2 Key Wins Key Losses Rutgers 11-9, 20-11 4-9 5-1 vs. Seton Hall, Maryland vs. St. Bonaventure Indiana 9-11, 19-12 4-10 5-2 vs. Florida State, MSU vs. Purdue, @ Purdue Purdue 9-11, 16-15 4-10 5-4 vs. Iowa, @ Iowa @ Nebraska

Rutgers feels like the safest option out of these three as most bracketologists view them as either a No. 9 or No. 10 seed. They've pulled off some impressive wins this season and stayed ranked for the majority of the year, that was until February. The Scarlet Knights went just 2-6 over the last month, but Rutgers finished the season with wins over Maryland and Purdue, so they should be able to look forward to their first tournament appearance since 1991. Indiana is also viewed as a consensus at-large selection, but they certainly did not make it easy for the committee. While the Hoosiers hold wins over Florida State, Iowa and Penn State, they have equally confusing losses to Purdue (swept in two games) and Arkansas. Even with the rough close to the season with three losses in their last four games, Indiana seems likely to make the tournament for the first time since 2016. While Rutgers and Indiana are likely to be at-large bids, Purdue's status may depend on how they perform in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers have good wins over teams like Virginia, Iowa and Michigan State, but losses to Nebraska and a sweep by Rutgers may be enough to keep them out, especially if any at-large bids are taken away during other conference tournaments. If all these teams end up in the tournament, it would tie the record for the most teams by one conference to get a bid at The Big Dance, tying the 11 teams that the Big East got in during the 2011 season.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

With the regular season wrapping up Sunday evening, the focus now shifts to the Big Ten Tournament. The bracket is locked in now and set to begin Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

The B1G tourney field is set. pic.twitter.com/pV0b4p0nxl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2020