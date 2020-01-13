COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the college football national championship game taking place tonight, college basketball will begin take center stage this week as the Big Ten continues their entry into conference play. Michigan State has their usual stranglehold on the conference, but everything isn't as it seems. There have been upsets a plenty and even with Michigan State having at least a two game lead over every team in the conference, it still appears to be anybody's game through 36 conference games. We'll take a look at the big games this past week, break down any trends in the conference and look ahead to this week's schedule in the inaugural basketball edition of Around the B1G.

A Week of Upsets

This past week was highlighted by a variety of upsets of ranked teams by unranked teams within the conference.



B1G Upsets Date Game Jan. 7 Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61 Jan. 10 Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49 Jan. 11 Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54 Jan. 12 Purdue 71, No. 20 Penn State 49 Jan. 12` Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67

While Ohio State has gotten off to a rough start in conference play, this past week shows that there's hope for them in the Big Ten this season. Similar to the college basketball landscape as a whole, there seems to be a lot of good teams within the conference but no great teams. Michigan State would be the de-facto leader in the conference in most years, and they do lead in standings right now, but an almost 30-point loss to the Boilermakers on Sunday call into question whether the Spartans can sustain their hold on the conference this season. The other teams holding up the top of the standings are ones you wouldn't expect like Illinois and Rutgers, teams with identical 3-2 conferences records and respective 12-5 and 12-4 overall records. While the Buckeyes are tied for last in the conference with Northwestern, Ohio State is just one of two teams, along with Purdue, that have at least three wins over teams ranked in the AP Top 25. This is all to say that the upsets and varying records of the top teams in the conference show that it will be a long season in the Big Ten, and there's a lot than can happen with a couple months left to play.

Don't Leave Home

Another insight from the first week of conference play (and some conference games that came before) is that if you're playing in the Big Ten, you'd rather do so at home. While this may seem obvious that a team would rather play at home, the numbers show a terrifying trend for teams heading on the road to play in the conference. Through 36 conference games, the home teams are 31-5. The five losses at home came at Northwestern, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Wisconsin and at Penn State. Of Ohio State's remaining 15 regular season games, seven will be on the road, so the Buckeyes will need to figure things out quickly, especially before this weekend's trip to Penn State.

B1G Game of the Week: No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78 (2 OT)

Despite struggles on the road in conference, Purdue looked ready to play when they entered the Crisler Center to take on Michigan. It was as good of a back-and-forth affair as you could get as neither team was able to pull ahead. Purdue would lead by as many as four points, but Michigan's Zavier Simpson made a layup as the clock expired in the first half to give the Wolverines a 32-28 lead going into the half. Coming out of the locker room, Purdue held strong defensively, limiting Michigan to just two points through the first five minutes as the Boilermakers took a 39-34 lead. Purdue would eventually jump up to a 42-36 lead, their largest of the game. Purdue continued to hold strong on defense, but the Wolverines were able to claw their way back into the game and take a 55-53 lead with four minutes remaining, their first since there were over 16 minutes remaining in the second half. Michigan continued to get to the basket, but Purdue was answering them shot for shot, eventually taking a 62-60 lead with 44 seconds remaining. Simpson again found the basket near the end of the half to tie things up, and Purdue had a chance to win the game, but missed a shot and got blocked after getting an offensive rebound to send the game ot overtime, 62-all. Defense took over in the first overtime as there were only four combined field goals, two a piece by Simpson and Purdue's Trevion Williams, and both teams hit two free throws to tie things at 68. Both teams had an opportunity to break the tie in the final minute, but even with an offensive rebound on each end, nobody could find the basket. Double overtime saw an offensive explosion as Michigan scored six unanswered points in the first minute to take a 74-68 lead. The Wolverines would end up leading by as many as nine points during the double overtime, and after Purdue took nearly three minutes to get their first point of the new period, it was too late for the Boilermakers to make a comeback, and free throws would make the final 84-78 in favor of Michigan.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

There are a few big games taking place this week, though none will take place between ranked teams. Ohio State will head on the road to face Penn State. Maryland will take a road trip as well to play Wisconsin, and Indiana and Rutgers, teams both in the top five in Big Ten standings, will match up. Take a look at the full conference standings below: