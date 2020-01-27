COLUMBUS, Ohio - Things looked a bit more normal in the Big Ten this week with fewer upsets of ranked teams and a clearer picture of who may be on top in the conference. There was just one game between ranked teams, No. 19 Iowa's 85-80 win over No. 24 Rutgers, but there is still plenty to talk about in the past week of Big Ten basketball. This is the time of the year where the conference starts to take shape and we begin to figure out who might represent the conference in the big dance in March, so let's find out what happened this week Around the B1G.

B1G Game of the Week: No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62

While the game of the week may have objectively been Minnesota's last-second shot to down Ohio State, that one has been covered at length on BuckeyeGrove, so we'll head elsewhere in the conference, specifically Michigan's Crisler Center. The Wolverines welcomed Illinois who has made a surprise run in the Big Ten this season with a 7-2 conference record. A back-and-forth contest, Illinois led by as many as eight points in the first half while the Wolverines held a five-point lead, their largest of the game, less than four minutes into the matchup. The teams traded blows, Illinois shooting 44.4 percent from the field and Michigan shooting 39 percent, but it was the Wolverines' struggles from the free throw line that did them in. Michigan shot just 57.1 percent, 12-of-21, from the charity stripe against the Fighting Illini. Illinois wasn't perfect, shooting 75 percent from the free throw line, but it made the difference in a close game like this one. Despite those struggles, it still came down to Illinois having one final possession with the game tied at 62. Ayo Dosunmu drove inside but was forced to take a contested jumper near the free throw line, but he was feeling it Saturday with 27 points, and the bucket fell to lift Illinois over Michigan in the final seconds.

Indiana makes a statement against Michigan State

Indiana is a team that has been looking for respect all season, and they finally earned some with a home win over the Spartans on Thursday. Michigan State's Cassius Winston went off for 17 points, but it was Indiana's Joey Brunk who came through for the Hoosiers in the final minutes. Indiana began the game with an 18-4 run to shock Michigan State, but the battle-tested Spartans fought their way back, at one point making it a four-point game in the first half, but they went into the locker room down seven after a 3-pointer by Al Durham in the final seconds to extend Indiana's lead. Michigan State eventually took the lead in the second half on a 3-pointer by Rocket Watts, and it would begin a nearly three-minute scoring drought for both teams until an Armaan Franklin triple tied things back up. Tied at 58, Brunk connected on a jumper to give Indiana a 60-58 lead, and a couple minutes later he hit a layup to extend the Hoosiers' lead to to three points with under a minute remaining. Michigan State was forced to foul and Indiana would make the final 67-63. Brunk led the team with 14 points and six rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting.

Reaction to Kobe Bryant's passing

As most know by this point, Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, passed away in addition to seven others after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. While Bryant famously made the decision to forgo college basketball and head to the NBA right out of the high school, reactions still poured in from the college basketball community and the Big Ten as players who looked up to Bryant their entire lives reflected on the passing of one of basketball's greats.

Cassius Winston was informed of Bryant's passing following the Spartans' win over Minnesota.

Kobe Bryant died today. He was 41.



Ohio State great Jim Jackson played with Kobe on the 2006 Lakers, and he remembers his former teammate below.



"We lost a great young man this afternoon." pic.twitter.com/4xQuZf5mbw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2020

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

Just two ranked conference matchups will take place this week, both involving No. 18 Iowa. The Hawkeyes will go on the road to take on No. 15 Maryland and then will return home three days later to face No. 19 Illinois, games which should help clear up the crowded standings near the top of the Big Ten. Michigan State will also head on the road to face Wisconsin and Ohio State will look to return the favor to Indiana, this time at The Schottenstein Center.