COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten has become a place of horrors for teams looking to separate themselves from the pack and leaving the comforts of home has most certainly spelt doom. To say the Big Ten has been a slog this year would be an understatement. In the past week, road teams have gone 2-10 and a trio of top-25 teams fell to unranked Big Ten foes. With this week of home team dominance, the hosting team is now 41-7 in conference play. Let’s take a look back at what transpired in the past week of Big Ten basketball, and then we can set our sights on the coming week of action.

B1G Game of the Week: Wisconsin 56, No. 17 Maryland 54

In a conference that has provided little hope to visiting teams, No. 17 Maryland was primed to leave Madison, Wisconsin with the win. After trailing by five points at half, the Terrapins were able to jump out to a 54-51 advantage with 1:31 remaining in the game. Maryland only saw three players score more than two points against Wisconsin, but the trio of Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan Jr., and Aaron Wiggins were able to combine for 47 points to position the Terrapins in a favorable spot. While Wisconsin had turned the ball over only seven times, the 11-rebound advantage by Maryland helped propel them to the three-point advantage. Nate Reuvers was able to deliver the final bucket of his 17-point performance to bring the Badgers within one point, but Wisconsin still needed heroics in order to defend its homecourt. After a Maryland turnover led to a Wisconsin turnover, the Terrapins held the ball with a one-point lead with 12 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing inbound, Brad Davison was able to knock the pass off the Maryland in-bounder to give the Badgers the ball. Davison, who ultimately finished the game with 14 points, would cap off the heroics by hitting a three on the Wisconsin inbound to give the Badgers a 56-54 lead with 9.1 seconds remaining in the game. Maryland would be unable to connect on its final two threes of the game.

This isn't football...

In the fall months, Rutgers struggles to look like it belongs on a football field. The Scarlet Knights are consistently beat down by the Big Ten competition that looks to perform on a completely different level. Fast forward to January and Rutgers is finding success off the gridiron and on the hardwood. After going 2-0 this past week, the Scarlet Knights sit at third place in the conference with a 5-2 record in the Big Ten. Rutgers was able to defeat Indiana and Minnesota this week to continue the trend of home teams dominating conference play. Rutgers dropped its Big Ten opener in a visit to Michigan State, and the only other loss within the conference came in the form of a three-point defeat at Illinois. With a leading scorer of only 11.8 points per game (Ron Harper Jr.), the Scarlet Knights have needed all of its parts to help get to a 14-4 record this season. Rutgers will travel to Iowa on Wednesday and play host to Nebraska on Saturday.

Is it February yet?

The bad news for the Buckeyes is the January doldrums has claimed Chris Holtmann’s team yet again. For the month, Ohio State has secured only one victory in five attempts to fall to 12-6 on the season. Now for the good news: the Buckeyes have only two games left before the February slate begins. While the turn of the month won’t be a magic elixir that fixes Ohio State’s atrocious shooting during the slide, it may offer a chance to reset. Before Holtmann’s bunch can escape January, however, they will have to host a Minnesota team that delivered the first loss to Ohio State back in mid-December. The Buckeyes will also have to hit the road to take on a Northwestern team that can play with anyone but struggles to win games. The Buckeyes are searching for any positive momentum heading into February.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

This upcoming slate of games will test some of the conference's elite teams. No. 11 Michigan State will be forced to hit the road twice this week, with games at Indiana and Minnesota. Newly-ranked Rutgers will head to Iowa to take on the No. 19 Hawkeyes in the only top-25 matchup of the week in the Big Ten. Another week of Big Ten play will prove significant as the following standings are likely to change: