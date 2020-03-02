COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the season transitions into its final week of conference play, the fight for tournament positioning is heating up. While some teams appear to be hitting their strides, other teams have fallen on some hard times as postseason play looms. While Maryland still holds the top spot, a convincing loss to Michigan State at home is cause for concern, and teams like Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois have started to heat up. Let's take a look at the state of the Big Ten in one of the last installments of Around the B1G.



B1G Game of the Week: Maryland 74 Minnesota 73

Sandwiched between Maryland's losses to Ohio State and Michigan State was a road bout with Minnesota. The Terrapins, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Buckeyes earlier that week, found themselves looking at the very real possibility of back-to-back losses as they took a 16-point deficit into halftime against the Golden Gophers. Maryland was able to scrap its way back into the game, but Minnesota was able to hold a 72-64 lead with two minutes left in the game. The game had largely been defined by Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, who would finish the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

While the game appeared to be going Minnesota's way, a 3-pointer from Aaron Wiggins, who finished with 16 points on the game, helped breathe life into the late comeback. The Terrapins would draw the game to two points wit 14 seconds remaining, and a missed free throw would open the door for a magical ending. Darryl Morsell is not known for his ability to score. The junior is averaging 8.6 points per game on 43.4-percent shooting from the field and 34.1-percent shooting from the 3-point line. When it mattered most, however, he was able to sink the game-winning 3-point shot in the final seconds to lift the Terrapins over the Golden Gophers. It would be Morsell's first 3-pointer of the game. The game would push Minnesota below .500 on the year, and allow Maryland to sustain its distance between the rest of the Big Ten.

Wolverine Woes

Michigan came into the week as one of the hottest teams in the conference, but as is life in the Big Ten, things can change rather quickly. After rattling off five straight wins, the Wolverines played host to a Wisconsin team that had won four straight games at the time. With winning streaks pitted against one another, it was Wisconsin that left Ann Arbor, Michigan with the 81-74 win. To make matters worse, the Wolverines had to follow the game up with a date with Ohio State three days later. After falling short to the Buckeyes at home in early February, revenge was on the minds of the Wolverines. While there was a determination to get even with Ohio State, Michigan was unable to slow down Ohio State's shooting, and another loss would push Michigan's conference record to 9-9.

The Wolverines are now 18-11 on the year with a game against Nebraska coming up.

Team of the Week: Michigan State

Michigan State was expected to be one of the best teams in college basketball this season, but a rough stretch knocked the Spartans from the rankings entirely. After losing 4-of-5 games, the Spartans have tallied three straight wins. In the last week, Michigan State was able to knock off an Iowa team at home before turning its sights to a road test with Maryland. The Terrapins were able to steal a game in East Lansing, Michigan two weeks earlier, and the game must have been fresh on the minds of the Spartans, who rose to the occasion Saturday. Led by Cassius Winston's 20 points, the Spartans would down the Terrapins 78-66 to remain within striking distance of the No. 1 spot in the conference. Michigan State sits at 12-6 in the conference with a road game with Penn State and a home game against Ohio State left on the schedule.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

There is plenty of opportunity for some chaos in the final week of the regular season, and with three of the top teams in the conference hitting the road to open the week, shakeup is to be expected. Teams will be vying for better positioning heading into the tournament in Indianapolis next week, and the final week of matchups could prove critical for NCAA tournament seeding as well.