COLUMBUS, Ohio - The college basketball season is ramping up as the regular season comes to a close, and while it may have been a quiet week in terms of good games for the Big Ten, it certainly was not quiet in terms of upsets. Three ranked teams lost to either unranked or lesser-ranked opponents as Big Ten Conference Tournament seedings begin to shape up. Indiana capitalized as they sit on the bubble and some of the top teams in the conference stumbled this week, so let's take a look Around the B1G.

B1G Game of the Week: Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

This wasn't an easy choice. Not because there were too many good games to choose from, but there were very few close games this past week. Only two games had a final score deficit of six points or fewer. With that said, of the close games this week, the matchup between Purdue and Wisconsin is the one that went the closest down to the wire. Wisconsin jumped out to leads in the opening minutes of both halves, leading by as many as 13 points, 51-38, with 10:21 remaining in the second half. Purdue was able to cut the lead to three points with less than two minutes remaining after a 3-pointer by Sasha Stefanovic, and after two missed shots on Wisconsin's ensuing possession, the Boilermakers had a chance to take their first lead since late in the first half. Stefanovic had two attempts at 3-pointers on the possession after an offensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson, but the sophomore could not connect on either shot and the Boilermakers were forced to foul, leading to the 69-65 final in favor of the Badgers. Aleem Ford led the way for Wisconsin with 19 points and seven rebounds while Trevion Williams added 17 points for Purdue off the bench.

Bad Weeks for Teams on Top

Going into the season, it was expected that the perennial top dogs like Michigan State would once again reign supreme in conference standings. While the Spartans certainly haven't had a bad year, it's definitely been a down year when compared to Tom Izzo's usual standards. This season, it's been teams like Maryland and Penn State that have risen above the pack, but for them , it was a challenging week which saw the teams go a combined 1-3, with two of the losses coming against unranked teams. Maryland started off strong with a win over Northwestern, but the Terrapins saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Sunday when Ohio State took them down 79-72 at Value City Arena. After rising to No. 9 in the country in the Feb. 17 AP Poll, Penn State would go on to lose both of their games this week to Illinois and Indiana, both unranked teams, and both games at home. While Maryland has likely locked up their spot as the top team after the regular season, Penn State is one of four teams with a 10-6 conference record, so a slide like this one was one they can't afford at this stage in the game.

Team of the Week: Indiana

For a team on the bubble, there isn't much more that could have gone right for the Hoosiers this week. Indiana started off its strong week with a 68-56 win on the road against Minnesota. Trayce Jackson-Davis went off for 27 points as the Hoosiers limited the Gophers to just 4-of-25 from beyond the arc. The more impressive win, however, was their home stand against then-No. 9 Penn State. Indiana jumped out to a 19-point lead late in the first half, but Penn State, led by Lamar Stevens and his 29 points, got back into the game and even took a six-point lead, 48-42, with 12:17 remaining in the second half. From that point forward, however, it was all Indiana as the Hoosiers closed the remainder of the game out on a 26-12 run to complete the upset. At this point in the season, a win over a team like the Nittany Lions is one that can bring a team over the bubble, and Indiana got themselves a step closer to the big dance with their big week. The Hoosiers don't play a ranked team for the rest of the regular season, so with a big week like this, they've put themselves in a position to finish strong heading into the conference tournament.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

While Maryland stumbled this week against Ohio State, barring a complete collapse, they've likely wrapped up the regular season crowd with just a handful of games remaining. As for the upcoming schedule, it's a big week in the Big Ten with four games between ranked teams. Iowa will head on the road to take on Michigan State and host Penn State later in the week while the Spartans will travel to Maryland. Ohio State will play host to Michigan in primetime on Sunday, March 1.