COLUMBUS, Ohio - As Big Ten play continues along, a few team have been able to find rhythms in an unrelenting conference. Maryland and Penn State were able to extend their win streaks at the top of the conference, and Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan were able to make moves in the middle of the pack. Let’s take a look back at how the action unfolded this past week in order to put into context the coming action.

B1G Game of the Week: Michigan State 70 Illinois 69

Illinois was the No. 22 team in the country and playing at home, but at halftime, the Illini looked down and out. Trailing Michigan State by 17 points at the break, the game was trending toward a colossal letdown for Illinois. It was an explosive 49-point second half that propelled Illinois to its first lead of the game with 5:29 remaining in the contest. After a back-and-forth bout down the stretch, Illinois clung to a 69-68 advantage with 20 seconds left in the game. It was Kofi Cockburn, who would finish the game with 11 points and 8 rebounds, who would sink the two free throws to give Illinois the lead in the closing moments of the game, but it was the play of Andres Feliz off the bench that sparked the comeback. Feliz finished the game with 15 points. While Michigan State had blown the lead, it still had a chance to salvage the game on the last position. Cassius Winston would drive down the left side of the lane to attempt a layup, but his attempt would not fall. While Winston could not be the hero, Xavier Tillman was able to crash from the top of the key and deliver a putback dunk that would salvage the victory for the Spartans. Tillman would finish the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The game marked the third straight loss for Illinois. Both teams would each go on to lose their following game.

Teams are streaking

A handful of teams are beginning to build momentum as the season winds down in the Big Ten. Both Ohio State and Wisconsin have captured two straight games to catapult themselves back up the Big Ten ladder. Michigan, who had fallen to 4-7 in the conference, was able to secure three straight wins, including a marquee win over Michigan State, to get to .500 in the Big Ten. While each of these three teams have been able to string together a few wins to move toward the middle of the pack in the conference, the two top dogs have done nothing to surrender ground. Both Maryland and Penn State have increased their win streaks to eight games this past week, and favorable home matchups would suggest the streaks to continue. Maryland sits atop the conference with an 11-3 record, and the Terrapins were able to claim an impressive road victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Penn State sits just behind Maryland with a 10-4 conference record, and the Nittany Lions were also able to add a road victory with a trip to Purdue. Penn State was able to defeat Maryland back in December, so the Nittany Lions would hold the tiebreaker if the Terrapins held the same conference record at the end of the season.

Team of the Week: Maryland

Maryland had an impressive week that almost began in disaster. After blowing a 13-point halftime lead against Nebraska, Jalen Smith needed to block a shot at the rim in order to avoid a disastrous loss at home. After earning an ugly win against one of the Big Ten's basement dwellers, the Terrapins were able to put together a more impressive performance Saturday. Maryland would go to Michigan State and defeat the Spartans 67-60. Smith would average 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over the past week for the Terrapins.

Upcoming Schedule/Standings

Intriguing matchups litter this coming week of Big Ten play. Illinois will travel to Penn State to begin the week. Ohio State will look to continue its win streak when it hits the road to take on Iowa. Later in the week, the Buckeyes will play host to Maryland, who will be riding a win streak of nine games if they are able to defeat Northwestern.