Over the summer, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy 2021 defensive lineman Aaron Armitage made his first visit to Ohio State with his parents, and the whole family came away impressed with what they saw.

The trio decided to come back to Columbus this past weekend, to experience what a big game atmosphere was like if Aaron were to play for the Buckeyes. Upon returning home to his native Canada, Armitage spoke with BuckeyeGrove about that experience, as well as where the Buckeyes stand in his recruitment.