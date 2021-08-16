Arch Manning has emerged as arguably the most sought-after prospect in his class.

Manning, who was recently labeled by Rivals.com as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, is commanding the attention of programs all around the country. Some of those in strong contention for his services are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

Ohio State is certainly recruiting him despite not formally extending an offer just yet, and Manning’s head coach, Nelson Stewart, says quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis has been in frequent contact with him.

“He reached out early. He was one of the first guys that reached out many months ago,” Stewart said of Dennis. “He’s very enthusiastic. A great recruiter. Was interested in Arch from the very beginning… I think Dennis is incredibly passionate about the job Coach Day does. He talks about him in glowing fashion. With the quarterbacks they’ve had drafted and the job he does, I think Coach Day is an NFL mind, per se.