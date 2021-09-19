AP Top 25 reaction: Big Ten well represented heading into Week 4

The Week 4 AP Poll is out. After a 41-20 win against Tulsa, Ohio State moved down a spot to No. 10, as one of three Big Ten teams in the Top 10. The Buckeyes also come into the fourth week of the season No. 12 in the country according to the USA Today Coaches Poll. Here are a few takeaways and how it applies the Ohio State moving forward.

Big Ten takes six spots in AP poll, Coaches Poll

After conference teams picked up eight wins in Week 3, the Big Ten is well represented in the latest edition of the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State and No. 10 Ohio State are all in the Top 10 in the AP Poll, which carried over from Week 3. Wisconsin remained at No. 18, while Michigan moved up to No. 19 after a 63-10 win against Northern Illinois. Michigan State entered the poll after a 3-0 start, while Maryland garnered 29 votes. In the Coaches Poll, Iowa comes in at No. 6, with No. 8 Penn State, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 21 Michigan State. Simply, Ohio State's schedule is tough moving forward. The Buckeyes are scheduled to face three of the six teams currently ranked in the Big Ten — Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan — all in the span of five weeks starting Oct. 30. Ohio State will also face Maryland Oct. 9, who sits right on the outside of each poll.



Cincinnati sits ahead of the Buckeyes

Former Ohio State head coach Luke Fickell is off to a good start in 2021 at Cincinnati. After winning 31 games through his first three seasons with the Bearcats, Fickell has the Bearcats off to a 3-0 start, sitting at No. 8 in the AP Poll, earning wins against Miami (OH), Murray State and Indiana. It's the first time since Oct. 4, 2009 that Ohio State has ranked below Cincinnati in the Top 15.

After Alabama, anything's fair game