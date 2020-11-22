BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: OSU stays at No. 3, Northwestern jumps to No. 11

Another wild day of Big Ten football resulted in plenty of fluctuation in Sunday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll, although Ohio State stayed put at No. 3 in the rankings.

The Buckeyes topped No. 9 Indiana 42-35 at Ohio Stadium, but Tom Allen and the Hoosiers fell to No. 12 following their first loss of the season at the hands of Ohio State.

Wisconsin, the Big Ten’s only other top 10 program entering the weekend, also suffered its first defeat of the season on Saturday, dropping to then-No. 19 Northwestern 17-7. Paul Chryst and company fell to No. 18 with the loss.

Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are now the lone undefeated program in the Big Ten West, and jumped up eight spots to No. 11 in the updated AP Poll.

Elsewhere around the country, No. 1 Alabama rolled over Kentucky 63-3 to start the year 7-0, and No. 6 Florida defeated Vanderbilt 38-17.

No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Texas A&M all did not play this weekend, and with wins by the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, the nation’s top five remained fixed in the same spots as last week.