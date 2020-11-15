BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: OSU stays at No. 3, Indiana moves to No. 9

Three of college football’s top four teams, including Ohio State, were not in action this weekend, and all of them have stayed put in Sunday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes remain at No. 3, where they have been since Oct. 25 following the Big Ten’s opening week of play.

Notre Dame was the lone team in the top four to take the field Saturday, as Alabama-LSU was postponed and Ohio State-Maryland was canceled –– both due to COVID-19 –– and the Fighting Irish got a 45-31 win over Boston College to remain at No. 2.

Indiana moved from No. 10 to No. 9 after shutting out Michigan State with a 24-0 win on Saturday. The Hoosiers improve to 4-0 on the season, and will enter their meeting with the Buckeyes next Saturday with sole ownership of first place in the Big Ten East, as they have now played one more game than Ohio State.

Wisconsin played its first game since the season opener on Oct. 23, taking on Michigan after two weeks off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program, and the Badgers did not miss a beat. Paul Chryst’s team improved from No. 13 to No. 10 after a dominant 49-11 win against the Wolverines, who now fall to 1-3 on the season.

Northwestern, which entered the poll last week for the first time this season, moved from No. 23 to No. 19 after defeating Purdue by a score of 27-20, which keeps the Wildcats undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West division.

Pat Fitzgerald and company will meet the Badgers next week for a game that may have major implications in determining the eventual top dog in the West. Wisconsin won the division a season ago, but Northwestern emerged in 2018 to face the Buckeyes in the conference championship.