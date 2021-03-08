BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: Ohio State falls to No. 9, Illinois jumps Michigan

After losing its fourth-straight game to close out the regular season on Saturday, Ohio State men’s basketball has seen its national ranking take another dip.

The Buckeyes, who fell from No. 4 to No. 7 last week, have now dropped to No. 9 in Monday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll, as Ohio State enters postseason play on its longest losing streak to end a regular season since 1997.

Ohio State remains the fourth highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, with Illinois, Michigan and Iowa all listed above the Buckeyes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes will be the fifth seed in the conference tournament when they open postseason play on Thursday.

After suffering a loss to Michigan State this past week, its second in three games, Michigan fell from No. 2 to No. 4, although the Wolverines had already clinched the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a regular season conference championship.

Illinois, which defeated Ohio State 73-68 in Columbus on Saturday, jumped from No. 4 to No. 3, and is now the highest-ranked team in the conference. The Fighting Illini are the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa climbed to No. 5 last week with the help of a win against the Buckeyes, and remained in that same spot in the poll this week.

Riding a five-game win streak into postseason play, Matt Painter’s Purdue Boilermakers improved their ranking from No. 23 to No. 20 in this week’s updated poll, and will enter the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, awaiting a possible matchup with the Buckeyes in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Wisconsin, last week’s No. 25 team, lost both of its games this week, and now five of its last six to fall out of the rankings on Monday.