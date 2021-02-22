BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: Buckeyes stay at No. 4 despite loss, no changes to top 5

Ohio State lost its first game in more than a month to Michigan on Sunday, but the Buckeyes remained at No. 4 in Monday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes saw their seven-game win streak snapped by the Wolverines at home over the weekend, dropping 92-87 in a hard fought contest that lived up to the billing, but no changes were made to last week’s top five.

Having still lost just one game this season, Michigan stayed at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll.

RELATED: Three key stats: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Gonzaga remained atop the poll, which hasn’t changed since the preseason, after the Bulldogs picked up two more wins over Saint Mary’s and San Diego this week to remain undefeated at 22-0 on the season.

Baylor, which has been slated at No. 2 since the preseason, has not played a game since blowing out then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2, but is scheduled to return to action Tuesday against Iowa State.

Illinois stayed behind Ohio State at No. 5 in the poll Monday after collecting wins over both Northwestern and Minnesota this past week. The Fighting Illini have now won seven games in a row and have not lost since the Buckeyes defeated them on Jan. 16.

Ohio State and Illinois are scheduled to close out their season series in Columbus on March 6; the final matchup on the regular season slate for both programs.

Iowa moved up two spots to No. 11 after beating Wisconsin and Penn State last week, but the Hawkeyes have a tough week coming up with games against Michigan and Ohio State. The Buckeyes host Iowa on Sunday.

Wisconsin, which sat at No. 21 entering Monday, dropped to No. 23 after splitting its two games this week, including the aforementioned loss to Iowa, and a win over Northwestern.

Before Ohio State closes out the regular season with matchups against Iowa and Illinois, the Buckeyes go on the road for a night game against Michigan State on Thursday.