BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll update: Buckeyes stay at No. 3, PSU drops from rankings

Ohio State stayed put at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday following its 38-25 win over Penn State, but there was plenty of other movement among the nation’s top programs.

With a loss to Texas on Saturday, Oklahoma State fell from No. 6 to No. 14, which freed up Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati Bearcats to jump up to No. 6, with a 5-0 record.

Each team in the top five, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia, all remained in their previous spots after recording wins Saturday.

Clemson, without Trevor Lawrence, trailed Boston College 28-13 at halftime, but went on to win 34-28. Next weekend, the Tigers will take on the Fighting Irish in a top five matchup, and they’ll be without the services of Lawrence once again.

In the Big Ten, Michigan dropped from No. 13 to No. 23 after losing to Michigan State, and Indiana jumped from No. 17 to No. 13 after remaining unbeaten with a win against Rutgers.

With the loss to Ohio State and now a 0-2 record on the season, James Franklin’s Nittany Lions dropped from No. 18 to unranked on Sunday.

Wisconsin, which entered the week at No. 9, has dropped to 10 after not being able to play this week due to rising COVID-19 cases in the program.