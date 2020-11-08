BuckeyeGrove - AP Poll Update: Buckeyes stay at No. 3, Indiana moves to No. 10

College football’s No. 1 was dethroned Saturday, but Ohio State remained fixed at No. 3 in Sunday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes moved to 3-0 with a 49-27 win against Rutgers, although a sloppy second half may have contributed to Notre Dame leapfrogging them for the No. 2 spot after defeating the Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson Tigers in double overtime Saturday.

Alabama is the new No. 1, and Clemson fell only to No. 4 in the rankings despite the loss.

Texas A&M rounds out the top five, while Florida jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 after upsetting then-No. 5 Georgia.

Now with two losses, the Bulldogs fell to No. 12.

There were upsets abound in the Big Ten this weekend, and only three teams outside of Ohio State remain in the rankings as the conference continues to cannibalize itself in the first third of the season.

Indiana moved from No. 13 to No. 10 after defeating then-No. 23 Michigan, and the Wolverines dropped from the rankings after losing two-straight games.

Wisconsin, which hasn’t played since Oct. 23 due to COVID-19 cases in the program, dropped from No. 10 to No. 13.

Northwestern entered the AP Poll for the first time this season, moving to No. 23 after starting the season 3-0.