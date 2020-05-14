COLUMBUS, Ohio – We are no closer today to knowing what the status of the 2020 football season will look like but with each passing day with no direction, fans and player alike get nervous for what may be in store.

Often times the old adage of ‘No news is good news’ holds true, but is that the case in this one? While some states are sending out messages that are not exactly in line with the path to return to normalcy in the world of sports, no conference or team has come right out and said that it will not be taking part in the 2020 football season.

This has been something that the media talking heads have had a field day on since the day that sports essentially shut down. UFC was the first to come back with a pay-per-view held with no fans in attendance while auto racing is not far behind with a NASCAR race schedule to run on Sunday of this week.

But what about football? And what about College Football for that matter? It is a very different set-up than the NFL where there is not a commissioner who oversees it all and makes unilateral decisions. No matter what Mark Emmert says from the NCAA headquarters, it has no bearing on what schools, leagues and governors decide as to how they are going to handle the reopening of their states and decisions on potential mass gatherings of people.

On Thursday morning, we had the chance to talk to a pair of veteran Ohio State offensive linemen on a conference call with both Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis and were able to get their thoughts on the 2020 season, a path to getting back on the field and their concerns that could arise about getting to that point.

“I would do anything really to play this season,” Myers said. “I don’t know what I would do without football. With that would come sacrifices and I personally am also willing to make those sacrifices.”