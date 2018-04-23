A native of New London, North Carolina, the third-year back rushed for 292 yards on 57 carries last season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2017. He also recorded three touchdowns last season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Running back Antonio Williams announced via Twitter on Monday that he will transfer from Ohio State to North Carolina.

In his tweet announcing his transfer, Williams said, "As individuals we set goals for ourselves, some things are obtainable from the paths that we choose and some things aren't. Though being at Ohio State provided me with the right path to reach those goals, the timing for me to be at OSU wasn't the most ideal."

Williams was likely to the be third running back on Ohio State's depth chart with both J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber in front of him.

With the Williams transfer, Ohio State has decreased its scholarship total to 86, one over the limit of 85.