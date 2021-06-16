Another key day for visitors in store for Ryan Day's staff on Wednesday

Wednesday marks yet another key day for the Buckeyes in June. Not only do they currently have two official visitors on campus at this time, but they are also set for their second-to-last camp of the month. Whether it's a group of prospects from out west, some in enemy territory or even in-state recruits looking to earn an offer, today's list of visitors is one worth paying attention to. Down below, read BuckeyeGrove's preview of which players will be on campus today, and join the discussion at The Horseshoe Lounge.

To say that we’re surprised that Schrauth made his way out to Columbus is an understatement. Just a few days ago, Schrauth told Mike Singer of our Notre Dame site that he was not planning on taking his official visit to Ohio State this week. In fact, he went as far as to say he believes his recruitment is down to the Fighting Irish and in-state Badgers. Lo and behold, the Rivals250 offensive guard did begin his official to the school on Tuesday, though it's hard to interpret what this exactly means. Is this merely a trip for Schrauth to see a new school and experience a different city, or does he actually have legitimate interest in the Buckeyes? Going from possibly canceling a visit to taking it less than a week after making that statement is definitely not an encouraging sign. The silver lining here, however, could be that Ohio State gets a Carson Hinzman-esque reception; remember, Hinzman is a recent official visitor from Wisconsin as well who went into his OV with low expectations, but was blown away. The Buckeyes are in Schrauth’s top three, but they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Along with Schrauth being on campus, fellow Rivals250 offensive lineman Addison Nichols is wrapping up his official to Ohio State today.

A few weeks ago, we reported that multiple prospects from St. John Bosco, including 2022 Rivals100 o-lineman Earnest Greene, would take a multi-day visit to Columbus in the middle of June. We can now confirm one additional visitor to that list: Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is the brother of current Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and checks in as the No. 88 overall rising junior on Rivals.com. Uiagalelei is already putting together an impressive resume that features offers from nearly two dozen programs, including ones from Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas. Ohio State jumped into the mix for his services back in March. It will be interesting to follow this visit as Uiagalelei is expected to camp at the school during today’s morning session. We’ve been unable to catch up with him, but we’re going to be keeping a close eye on whether the Buckeyes have him at defensive end or tight end (we expect him to work mostly with Johnson today).

A surprising last-minute addition to this list is Chase Bisontis, the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Bisontis tweeted out last night that he had arrived in Columbus, though it remains to be seen how long his visit will last. The Don Bosco Prep rising junior is a coveted player in his class as he already has nearly three dozen offers on the table. Ohio State joined the mix back in December, so we'll see if they can take that next step with Bisontis and elevate themselves in his recruitment following this visit.

Over the past couple of weeks, nearly double-digit prospects in the 2023 class have been offered by Ohio State after camping at the school. Two recruits hoping to add their names to that list are AJ Salley and Christian Davis. Davis and Salley both hail from Miamisburg (Ohio), which is where former Buckeye Josh Myers went to high school. At this time, Davis possesses offers from Cincinnati, Tennessee and West Virginia. Salley’s options are Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kentucky, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Toledo. We’ll see if they are able to earn an offer from the Buckeyes following today’s camp.