COLUMBUS -- The glimpse of Miyan Williams back at his best was ultimately fleeting.

But it at least served as a strong reminder of just how significant his hard-charging, tackle-breaking rushing style had been missed by Ohio State -- and now will be for the rest of the season.

The Buckeyes confirmed on Tuesday that the veteran tailback had undergone an undisclosed medical procedure that will sideline him for the remainder of the year. It's less clear if that means it could also end his career at Ohio State, but if it does, his critical early touchdown two weeks ago against Penn State will be a fitting tribute to the tough work he did for the program.

"Just feel really bad for Miyan," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He's not going to be able to play, he had a procedure done and they let us know that he's going to be out for the season.

"Miyan has done a lot of great things for us. That's a big hit for that room and for our team. But the good news is we have some good depth in that room, and Tony [Alford] has done a good job of building it."

The Buckeyes had to put that full group to the test late in the season a year ago, and once again they're facing a similar challenge as the running back room continues to work through injuries.

With Miyan Williams now definitively out of that picture, Dotting The Eyes is taking a closer look at two more ways this impacts him and the Buckeyes moving forward.