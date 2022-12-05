COLUMBUS — Kevin Wilson has made it no secret that he’d like to get into a head coaching role again if the opportunity ever presented itself. It’s just that as Wilson’s now six years as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator went on, he was unsure if the chance to run his own program would ever come again.

“I’m getting old enough that maybe that opportunity is not gonna happen,” Wilson, 61, said last year in the lead-up to the Rose Bowl when he was rumored to be a candidate for the Akron job.

“I’d love to have that opportunity, but I do love every day at Ohio State, what we do, and the opportunities here.”

It seems the right opportunity to leave Ohio State has come along, with Wilson agreeing on Monday to be the next head coach at Tulsa. Will will be officially introduced at a news conference on Tuesday. It will be the second head coaching job for Wilson, who went 26-47 in six seasons at Indiana before resigning in 2016, with the sides citing “philosophical differences” for the parting of ways.

Wilson led Indiana to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 1991, and back-to-back six-win seasons for the first time since 1994 while fielding some of the Big Ten’s best offenses during his tenure. At Ohio State, he’s helped orchestrate some of the best offenses in the country.

How will Wilson’s departure impact the Buckeyes? Dotting The Eyes is breaking it down.