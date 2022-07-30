Analyzing impact as four-star Brock Glenn commits to Buckeyes
COLUMBUS -- Brock Glenn clearly isn't afraid of competition.It seems like the four-star quarterback also recognizes a promising opportunity when it's presented as well.Ohio State offered both in a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news