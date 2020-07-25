Analysis: The growing national expansion of OSU’s recruiting reach
A quick glance at Ohio State’s national recruiting class rankings and the locations in which its talent has been mined in recent years will make plain to any layman that the Buckeyes have expanded their recruiting reach in the past decade.
Former head coach Urban Meyer’s national pedigree and previous ties in recruiting hotbeds like Florida certainly have a lot to do with that, but so too do the expansion of communication technology and social media platforms that have made out-of-state markets more accessible than ever.
A BuckeyeGrove analysis shows that from Ohio State’s 2002 to 2020 recruiting classes, the average distance from a commit’s high school to Ohio Stadium has increased by close to 500 miles per prospect.
In 2002, Jim Tressel’s second year as Ohio State head coach and his first full crack at a recruiting class in Columbus, 18 of the 24 commits were from Ohio. In 2020, just eight of the 25 Buckeye commits were in-state prospects.
|Class
|Head coach
|Avg. distance (approximate)
|
2002
|
Jim Tressel
|
237 miles
|
2011
|
Jim Tressel
|
393 miles
|
2013
|
Urban Meyer
|
522 miles
|
2018
|
Urban Meyer
|
686 miles
|
2020
|
Ryan Day
|
719 miles
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news