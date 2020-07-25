A quick glance at Ohio State’s national recruiting class rankings and the locations in which its talent has been mined in recent years will make plain to any layman that the Buckeyes have expanded their recruiting reach in the past decade.

Former head coach Urban Meyer’s national pedigree and previous ties in recruiting hotbeds like Florida certainly have a lot to do with that, but so too do the expansion of communication technology and social media platforms that have made out-of-state markets more accessible than ever.

A BuckeyeGrove analysis shows that from Ohio State’s 2002 to 2020 recruiting classes, the average distance from a commit’s high school to Ohio Stadium has increased by close to 500 miles per prospect.

In 2002, Jim Tressel’s second year as Ohio State head coach and his first full crack at a recruiting class in Columbus, 18 of the 24 commits were from Ohio. In 2020, just eight of the 25 Buckeye commits were in-state prospects.