Ohio State has landed its next potential star receiver on the recruiting trail.

Four-star Rolesville (N.C.) receiver Noah Rogers has committed to the Buckeyes, adding another primetime talent to the embarrassment of riches that Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Co. have been backloading at the position in four straight classes.

Rogers is Commitment No. 13 for the Buckeyes, who beat out all the local teams for the four-star's commitment. The other three among his final considerations were Clemson, North Carolina and NC State, but instead Ohio State went into their territory to land their fourth player out of North Carolina in the last five recruiting cycles.

Now that he is committed to the Buckeyes, Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a quick look back at Rogers' recruitment, what he provides Ohio State on the field and the next steps for the Buckeyes as they continue to build their 2023 class.