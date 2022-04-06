WEST CHESTER, Ohio – Ohio State’s wait for Malik Hartford is over.

And so are any minor worries that the Cincinnati star would become anything but a Buckeye.

Hartford committed to Ohio State Wednesday afternoon, giving the Buckeyes six commitments in the Class of 2023 and two safety commitments, joining Cedrick Hawkins.

Hartford, a four-star prospect out of Lakota West (Ohio), picked the Buckeyes over Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Now that he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes, Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a look back at Hartford's recruitment, what he provides Ohio State on the field and the next steps for the Buckeyes as they continue to build their 2023 class.