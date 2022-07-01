The decision is in, and his recruitment is finally over: 2023 defensive back Jermaine Mathews has committed to Ohio State.

Mathews broke down his decision in a video interview with Scarlet and Gray Report, detailing the reasons why he picked the Buckeyes.

“It’s still a little surreal to me,” Mathews said. “Just growing up being in Ohio, you’re obviously gonna hear about Ohio State a lot and see them on TV a lot. So it’s definitely a dream come true. It’s gonna be very exciting.”

Mathews, who is Commitment No. 16 for the Buckeyes in the cycle and their sixth defensive back pledge, is listed as an athlete – where he is ranked No. 10 at the spot in the country.

But what is the plan for Mathews when he gets to Columbus? Let’s break down what he brings to the field and his impact on the Buckeyes’ class.