It took longer than many expected, but the end result is what most believed would eventually wind up being the case: Austin Siereveld is a Buckeye.

The four-star Lakota East (Ohio) offensive lineman committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, ending a recruitment that came down to two main options: the home-state, dream school vs. a Notre Dame program that was a true, major threat all the way up until the end.

“It was really a tough decision between the two,” Siereveld told Scarlet and Gray Report about committing to Ohio State over Notre Dame. “They were pretty much hand-in-hand. It just came down to I felt more at home at Ohio State, and I felt like I fit better at Ohio State than at Notre Dame. Talking to my family about it, they all agree with me. That’s pretty much it.

“It really helps being the Ohio guy and going up there and everyone knows you’re from Ohio and you have a shot at playing at Ohio State, and now it’s coming true. I just can’t wait to get back up there.”

Now that he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes, SGR is taking a quick look back at Siereveld’s recruitment, what he provides Ohio State on the field and the next steps for the Buckeyes as they continue to build their 2023 class.