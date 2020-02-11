Serious allegations have been levied against a pair of Ohio State defensive players as cornerback Amir Riep and defensive back Jahsen Wint have both been charged with kidnapping and rape according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Each player has had warrants issued for their arrests as of Tuesday night.

Both charges are listed as first-degree felonies with Rape-Threat of Force and Kidnapping-Engage in Sexual Activity listed in the court records.

The following statement was furnished by an Ohio State University spokesperson in response to this breaking news.

"We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged," according to the spokesperson. "They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

Riep saw action in Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson and according to snap counts furnished by PFF.com, played 227 snaps over the 2019 season. Wint was credited with playing in half-a-dozen games last season and a total of 71 snaps.

Beyond that, details are still hard to come by. We will keep you updated as more details become available.