BuckeyeGrove - Amid Pac-12 and Gene Smith rumors, Ryan Day had this to say

Amid Pac-12 and Gene Smith rumors, Ryan Day had this to say
Should Gene Smith leave his position as athletic director at Ohio State, Ryan Day doesn’t think that would be good.
According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Smith’s name has been floated as a candidate to replace former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. The Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday that Scott wouldn’t seek a new contract and will remain in the role until June 30.
"I haven’t talked to him about any of that stuff, but if anything like that ever happened, certainly that would not be good,” Day said.
Smith is no stranger to leadership positions nor the Pac-12. He served as director of athletics at Arizona State from 2000 to 2005 in addition to Iowa State from 1993-2000 and Eastern Michigan from 1986-93.
The 61-year-old oversees Ohio State's athletic program comprised of 36 fully-funded varsity sports with over 1,000 student-athletes competing for Big Ten Conference and NCAA championships.
“What Gene Smith’s meant to me and my family, forget it, we could talk about it forever,” Day said. “He’s been unbelievable. Love him. He and Sheila have been so strong and supportive along the way."
What an incredible road we had to travel to get to tonight!— gene smith (@OSU_AD) January 11, 2021
So many played crucial roles to make it happen—Thank you!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/GJe9Fnx2f3
Day, Smith and Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson spearheaded the Buckeyes’ calls for a fall football season following the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone in August.
Smith has worked at Ohio State through four different head coaches of the football team, from Jim Tressel, Luke Fickell, Urban Meyer and Day, and the latter said he's learned from Smith's leadership during his tenure with the Buckeyes.
“Some of the best stuff is like a couple days before a big game and to sit in my office and talk to me for 20 minutes," Day said. "It just gives me the confidence to go do my job. He’s been unbelievable, not only to me, but everybody here in the department."
Smith has held his position at Ohio State since March 5, 2005. He was elevated to senior vice president and Wolfe Foundation endowed athletics director in May of 2016.