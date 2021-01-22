BuckeyeGrove - Amid Pac-12 and Gene Smith rumors, Ryan Day had this to say

Should Gene Smith leave his position as athletic director at Ohio State, Ryan Day doesn’t think that would be good.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Smith’s name has been floated as a candidate to replace former Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. The Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday that Scott wouldn’t seek a new contract and will remain in the role until June 30.

"I haven’t talked to him about any of that stuff, but if anything like that ever happened, certainly that would not be good,” Day said.

Smith is no stranger to leadership positions nor the Pac-12. He served as director of athletics at Arizona State from 2000 to 2005 in addition to Iowa State from 1993-2000 and Eastern Michigan from 1986-93.

The 61-year-old oversees Ohio State's athletic program comprised of 36 fully-funded varsity sports with over 1,000 student-athletes competing for Big Ten Conference and NCAA championships.

“What Gene Smith’s meant to me and my family, forget it, we could talk about it forever,” Day said. “He’s been unbelievable. Love him. He and Sheila have been so strong and supportive along the way."