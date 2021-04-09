COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Nicholas Petit-Frere’s first season as a starter at Ohio State went about as good –– if not better –– than most could have hoped, even for a player carrying the expectations that come along with five-star recruiting status.

A redshirt sophomore in 2020, Petit-Frere earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, but a number of advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus make the case that the Florida native could have been given even higher praise both conference-wide and beyond.