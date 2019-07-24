With commitments already in the 2020 and 2021 classes, Ohio State is going to be able to take its time with the search for a quarterback in the 2022 class. One player who looks to be in the mix early on is Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern standout Brady Allen.

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound prospect turned in an impressive performance recently at NextGen's The Show in Brandenton (Fla.). Allen has been hearing from Ohio State for several months now

"I've been to Ohio State a few times," explained Allen. "I was up for a game, a spring practice and then a separate visit one time."

Allen was most recently in Columbus in the middle of June and he continues to be impressed with the offensive staff and the way they develop guys at his position.

"I was up at the 7-on-7 camp (in June) actually so I got to talk to coach Yurcich and coach (Corey) Dennis," he recalled. "It was good getting to talk to those guys a little bit. I know they had Dwayne Haskins and I feel like I'm that type of player as a big pocket passer. They know what they're doing with quarterbacks and I feel like they're going to produce a lot of NFL quarterbacks."

Like most young players, Allen is still getting a feel for new head coach Ryan Day but he likes what he has seen and heard so far.

"He coached in the NFL and he's a really good guy," Allen continued. "He does a lot of good things with quarterbacks so that is exciting."

Allen holds a handful of early offers and the Buckeyes are one of three Midwest powers that Allen says are interested and that he is communicating with.

"I've got offers from Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Virginia Tech," he continued. "I've been hearing from Michigan State and Notre Dame and Ohio State too."

With a pair of offers from in-state Big Ten programs Indiana and Purdue and Notre Dame lurking, Allen's recruitment could be a very interesting one on a local level.

"I actually grew up a Notre Dame fan," he explained. "Indiana and Purdue are really good schools though and I'd love to play for coach Allen or coach Brohm. I'm still young and still trying to find the best fit so I think maybe after this year I'll be able to sit down and start narrowing things down. I'm just trying to see all of my options right now."