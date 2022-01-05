All-American Bowl: What we learned

Day 2 of All-American Bowl practices included a morning of offensive and defensive install followed by a joint afternoon session featuring both the East and West squads. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reflects from what we learned from Wednesday's practices and thoughts from the week thus far from Texas. MORE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: OL vs. DL | Daniel Martin interview | Tuesday's best | Gorney's thoughts

Allar is under-ranked at No. 71

Drew Allar

Penn State signee Drew Allar climbed 124 spots in the most recent rankings update, but at No. 71 the quarterback is still under-ranked. Allar has a fantastic deep ball and excels with off-platform throws. He's also calm from the pocket and even more impressive on the move or buying time for his receivers. Allar put himself in the discussion in the next tier of quarterbacks in this 2022 cycle along with five-star Walker Howard and Alabama-bound Ty Simpson. Along with Conner Weigman and Devin Brown, there's some shuffling to be done at the top of the quarterback rankings with Allar certainly worthy of continuing his ascent.

*****

Receivers win the day

Kevin Coleman (left)

*****

New DB in the five-star conversation

Julian Humphrey (right)

Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey turned in another stellar day with multiple passes broken up and an interception during the 7-on-7 portion of the joint practice. The Georgia signee has record-setting track speed and ball-hawking tendencies which were on display Wednesday. Humphrey boasts size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), speed (21.17 200M; 10.55 100M) and instincts in coverage. He made plays against some of the top-performing pass-catchers in Wednesday's practice and has been consistently great at various events throughout the year, including in San Antonio, and should be in consideration for a fifth star and a spot among the nation's upper-echelon of corners in the final update.

*****

Stock up: Vandy, Purdue, Duke commits

Trudell Berry

There's a surplus of well-known four- and five-star recruits on hand, but some of the stock-up prospects include a trio of three-stars. That group is headlined by Vanderbilt CB pledge Trudell Berry; Duke DE signee Vincent Anthony Jr. and Purdue DE signee Nic Caraway. Berry, who flipped from Marshall to the SEC, is long (6-foot-1, 185) and able to go step-for-step with some of the faster receivers in attendance and defend over the top. He's one player who has stepped up in a big way. Anthony has been absolutely stellar. He's explosive off the edge and generated good push-back from multiple positions. First-year coach Mike Elko has a young, high-upside lineman to work with. Caraway, too, has thrived in his transition from linebacker to end. He's wildly athletic with length and has continued to flash in spurts this week.

*****

Five-star DE show out

Danny Dennis-Sutton