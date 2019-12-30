News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 16:05:32 -0600') }} football Edit

All-American Bowl: Georgia Tech commit Jahmyr Gibbs talks options

Click on the image to learn about this special offer!
Click on the image to learn about this special offer!
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Rivals250 running back Jahmyr Gibbs is committed to Georgia Tech, but has other schools in the mix. Find out what has the Yellow Jackets on top, and what it will take from other schools to get the four-star prospect.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}