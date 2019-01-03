CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Alabama signee Trey Sanders Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ALABAMA

Antonio Alfano Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the best players at the event has been five-star defensive tackle Antonio Alfano, who has been dominant in practices and can basically do whatever he wants to any offensive lineman. He has tremendous power, he pushes lineman back into the pocket and Alfano has also shown off impressive speed off the snap. He’s been outstanding.

Five-star running back Trey Sanders just looks different than the other players at his position. He’s jacked up, he’s so smooth and even in practice settings he stands out. Verbal commit Byron Young, a four-star defensive end, has had his moments as well. He’s big, long and could be another huge defensive asset for the Crimson Tide if he sticks.

MICHIGAN

Cornelius Johnson Nick Lucero/Rivals,.com

Michigan fans should be excited for the future on both offense and defense if the week of practices here at the All-American Bowl are any indication of how things will go over the coming years. Four-star defensive lineman Christopher Hinton has been completely unstoppable and he has an excellent frame where he should be able to contribute early. Five-star defensive back Daxton Hill has been solid and the surprise so far of the week is at receiver in three-star Cornelius Johnson. He has great size, excellent length and he’s made some nice catches during the workouts. At No. 69 nationally at receiver, that seems a bit too low based on his performance here.

NEBRASKA

Wandale Robinson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Nebraska has some future stars playing in San Antonio, guys who could help the Huskers push toward the top of the Big Ten West, if not more. Four-star receiver Wandale Robinson is absolutely electric and difficult to contain in open space. In coach Scott Frost’s offense, he has the potential to be a focal point like Purdue’s Rondale Moore was this season.

At defensive end, four-star Ty Robinson is a big, filled-out kid who has been excellent through the practice sessions. A really intriguing prospect is three-star OL Bryce Benhart, who is a legitimate 6-foot-9 and 301 pounds. A high school wrestler at that size, Benhart still could improve his footwork, but he’s a special-looking offensive lineman who could be a great addition in Lincoln.

OHIO STATE

Zach Harrison Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Four-star Garrett Wilson was exceptional in Wednesday’s practice and showed why he’s one of the best receivers in the country - and why he should have an opportunity to make early contributions in the Buckeyes’ offense. He’s fast, dynamic and Wilson has phenomenal hands to make tough catches.

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison looks like a million bucks and his upside is huge even as he continues to learn the finer points of playing the position. He’s as intriguing a prospect as there is in this class.

And Ohio State’s offensive line should be in good hands for years to come. Harry Miller is a tough, no-nonsense kid who has all the tools and he’s working on keeping four-star Doug Nester in the Buckeyes’ class. Nester remains committed but hasn’t signed yet. Securing him will be important because he’s a talented kid as well.

TEXAS

Tyler Owens Nick Lucero/Rivals.com