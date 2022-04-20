While Jim Knowles didn't show off Ohio State's new-look defense Saturday during Ohio State's spring game, the Buckeyes defensive coordinator did get a chance to explain what it would look like.

Presenting at the football program's annual coaching clinic in the days before the end of spring practice, Knowles broke down his focus of "playing offense on defense," trying to tailor his style to what offenses usually do: using motions, trades, personnel and different formations and look.

But what does that look like on defense?