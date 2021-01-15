BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Too Explosive

Alabama proved to be too explosive on offense for Ohio State to stay in the game. This was a game of possessions and being to go toe to toe, and Ohio State just could not stop Alabama’s offense. A widely scrutinized game plan has been called into question for Ohio State's defense, and its deservedly so. Going into the National Championship, Alabama was known for their RPO based offense that liked to throw the football. Bama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian dictates his running game on how the defense presents the box. He is under the belief that if you give him a 1 high defense, he will utilize RPO’s until you adjust the look of your defense. Sark believes that if you are in a 2 high look, he will have success running the ball. Lastly, if you play cover 3, Sark thinks it’s, “too easy, I’ll just read your apex defender and go opposite. It’s too easy”.

In our preview, we mentioned that giving Alabama and Sark run looks in the box would play into the strength of Ohio State's defense. During the 2020 season, Ohio State was the No. 6 team in rush defense, and this would play right into Ohio State's hands. For a majority of the game, Ohio State decided to stay in their base personnel MOFC look they’ve shown all year and play cover 3 behind it.

This look presents Alabama with the inclination to get to their RPO’s right out of the gate. The whole premise of being in a 1 high look is adding another number to the box, and being able to defend the run properly. This look tells Alabama that Ohio State wants to stop the run first. With Ohio State playing a majority of cover 3, they wanted to try and keep the ball in front, and negate the running game with dropping a defender in the box. Unfortunately, they didn’t do either.

Ryan Day has been trying to replicate Pete Carroll's cover 3 system he has in place in Seattle (picture above), but he is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. The Sam LB position is one of the most versatile positions in this system, and Ohio State did not have what it needed. Versus offenses similar to Alabama, Ohio State needed a faster and quicker body in pass coverage. With the back end also struggling, Ohio State just couldn't piece it together.