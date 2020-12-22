BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Setting up the run with the pass

Ryan Day's philosophy on offense has finally caught up to him. Day believes wholeheartedly in setting up the run with the pass. As you may recall, Urban Meyer had the opposite approach in setting up the pass with the run. Both of these philosophies obviously work, but they have their flaws. This is the first time where Day couldn’t get his offense to hit explosive vertical shots, and it hindered the overall success.

In Ohio State's 22-10 win, Day's approach and its weakness was put on display. Northwestern came into Saturday with the game plan to force Day and the offense to drive the length of the field. Northwestern runs a 4-3 quarters defense, and has the No. 2 passing defense in college football. Over the length of four quarters, Ohio State struggled throwing the football. Northwestern put an emphasis on stopping the pass giving Ohio State the opportunity to run the football.

Ohio State line’s up in a 3x1 wing set, with Jeremy Ruckert serving as the TE in the box. With the addition of Ruckert in the box, Northwestern does not add a LB to even numbers in the box. Justin Fields was given the green light to read defenders on all runs, which also gave Ohio State the numbers advantage all night. Here, Northwestern has six defenders in the box versus six offensive players from Ohio State. With Fields being able to read one, that takes away a defender the offensive line doesn’t have to block. This puts Ohio State plus-one in the box, and they were for a majority of the football game. Day struggled to see this, and as a result, didn’t get to the run game enough.

Throughout the game, Northwestern gave Ohio State a “light” box, putting the importance in the backend to stop the pass. The point is, Northwestern was more concerned of getting hurt with the pass than with the run. This seemed to be the correct game plan, as Justin Fields and the offensive line struggled to execute in the passing game. Day was quoted after the game stating, “we really went to the pass to get Northwestern on their heels. It’s hard to run the football on them, we really felt like we needed to execute in the pass to set up the run”. Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz mixed up coverages to slow Fields progression, giving the defense time to hit home with pressure. Hankwitz smartly used different coverages and blitz concepts nicely on early downs, getting Ohio State into 3rd and long situations.

Changing the presentation of the coverage just before the snap greatly affected Fields. Day and his offense operate successfully given pre-snap identifiers to attack coverages. Fields uses pre-snap pictures to formulate where he wants to go with the ball. Changing the presentation of the look greatly affects the timing and progression of the QB. Northwestern did just that, they mixed up coverages and looks once the ball was snapped. This is a similar tactic that Indiana utilized against Ohio State.

A consistent theme from Northwestern was rolling down a safety before the snap to play cover 3 “buzz”. This is a change up from their base quarters coverage. Like the video above, Northwestern rotated their safeties to slow Fields and his progressions down. Quarters employs a 2 high safety look, while cover 3 uses a 1 high safety. Given Northwestern doesn’t adjust much from week to week, this has to be a shock to the Ohio State staff.



Cover 3 buzz ultimate goal is to gain an extra pass defender in the horizontal and mid area of the field. This also changes the pre-snap look that defenses show, again affecting the QB’s vision and progression. Ohio State tends to attack the mid area of the field (the sticks), and this is a great equalizer.

Fields prepped all week to throw against quarters, and seeing cover 3 buzz threw him off throughout the game, which ultimately affected the timing with his receivers. Although Hankwitz ran cover 3 buzz, he threw some exotic looks off it. Here early in the 1st, Hankwitz rolls down the boundary safety and brings him on a C gap blitz affecting Fields' timing again and plays cover 3 behind it. This has the look of the cover 3 buzz they played, but instead brings the safety on the blitz.

Northwestern even sprinkled in cover 2 to throw off Fields. This also seemed to be an adjustment to the comeback routes Ohio State loves to run. Northwestern plays MOD (man on deep) into the boundary with their corner, and cover 2 to the field.

Given Northwestern played a light box to defend the pass successfully, Ohio State finally got to the run. Trey Sermon rushed for a career high 331 yards on mid zone, and inside zone. With Fields struggling and Northwestern taking away the pass, Day had to get creative with the run game. It took Day too long to get out of his own head, and just take what the defense is giving him. Like it was mentioned above, the numbers were there to run the football.

Ohio State created some explosive runs from their mid-zone run. On Saturday, a lot of the explosive mid-zone run plays came from 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE). Mid-zone moves the defensive line horizontally, and causes the vision of the LB’s to get muddy and they ultimately get caught in the wash. With Ohio State in a trips set with Jeremy Ruckert attached, Northwestern plays a six-man box. Fields is reading the end man on the line of scrimmage on mid zone, which gives Ohio State a 6-on-5 advantage.

Day also went to mid split zone where the TE blocks away from the run side to help with backside support. The TE coming across from the run caused Northwestern’s LB’s to “push” towards the TE, and took them away from the play.

The sift block from the TE forces Northwestern's LB’s to fall back towards the TE, and this takes them away from the run side. The key difference here and basic mid-zone is Ruckert is now kicking the backside DE, where Ohio State gives Fields the ability to read it (like they did Saturday).

Again on 1st and goal, Ohio State runs mid split zone to a quads set. Day went to the quads formation (4X0), to dictate how Northwestern would line up. Quads is one of this formations where defenses can only line up so many different ways. Northwestern decided to play the quads formation strong (4 over 3), and gave Ohio State the numbers to run in the box. Northwestern's LB’s fall back and get sucked away from the run side support.

To hide going back to basic mid split zone, Day motions Ruckert from trips into the box in a 2-by-2 set. Again holding the LB’s with a sift, it slows the LB's from getting to the football.

Day again goes back to using a quads set to mid zone. This time, Fields is reading the 5 technique and gives Ohio State another numbers advantage in the box.

Inside zone played a major part of the game where Fields was able to control the end with the ability to pull the ball. This north/south run has been a better part of the Buckeyes game plan for the past two games. Day kept going back to inside zone from a two TE set.

This forces more defenders to be at the line of scrimmage, giving Sermon a cleaner read. Northwestern walked their SLB up on the TE and have five guys on the line of scrimmage.

From a two TE set, Ohio State runs inside zone. Fields controls the end with the read on inside zone, and the TE arc releases to the walked down safety. Ohio State does a nice job of washing the front down, and giving Sermon the cut back. Fields is able to hold the backside DE just long enough.

Ohio State was still able to take advantage of Northwestern's soft corners and hit routes where the coverage was weak. It should be noted that with Chris Olave, Fields was not able to hit these as consistently as he usually does. Timing and ball placement is key, and not having Olave really threw off Fields.

Ohio State is one of the better teams hitting the comeback route. The precise timing it takes is second to none. With Northwestern using cover 3 and 4, this still put their corners on a island trying to defend the comeback route.

Quarters coverage is weak in the flat as the corner is responsible for #1, and the OLB has to try and run to get on top of out routes. Ohio State hits an out/fade against Northwestern's SLB.

After getting back to the run, Fields was able to hit Wilson on a comeback route late in the 4th. Day went to play-action comebacks to again suck in the OLB that’s responsible for the flat.