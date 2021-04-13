BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Ryan Day's Plan to Win

All-22 Breakdown: Ryan Day's Plan to Win
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recently gave an online clinic presentation to high school football coaches on Ohio State's plan to win. Day presented a vast amount of information on how they have been able to win consistently under his guidance.
Yes, Ohio State has loads of talent, but they put a fantastic product on the field week in and week out.
To show how they get there, we will summarize what Day presented at the 2021 Nike Coach of the Year Summit.
As you dive into any college football program, everybody has a plan to win. From Nick Saban's "4th quarter program", to PJ Fleck's "Row the boat" philosophy, everyone has their own plan.
For Day, he has a four-point plan to win philosophy that the program lives by. Each point doesn't just relate to one side of the ball, but to the entire program.
For example, Day's first point in the plan to win is to play great defense. Not only does this relate to the defense, but it does to the offense and special teams.
The most important point in the plan to win is to always play great defense.
Again, this relates to all 3 units (offense, defense, special teams) as they play a key role in playing great defense.
Defensively, Day believes in first stopping the run. Day stated that they put a huge emphasis on stopping the run, which they did in 2020. The Buckeyes ranked No. 6 in the country in run defense giving up only 3 yards a carry.
Eliminating big plays and winning the third down was another trait the program focused on to win. Getting off the field on 3rd down will always be a staple of a good defense, and Ohio State held opponents to a .371 conversion rate putting them at No. 35 nationally.
This is an area they can improve on, and certainly think they will being able to hold spring ball and fall camp.
