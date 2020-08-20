BuckeyeGrove - All 22 Breakdown: Run Fits

Being able to stop the run is a top priority for all football programs in the country. How that gets done all depends on the schematics behind it and how teams fit the run. In 2018, Ohio State struggled to fit the run consistently and in large part was due to being out of position. The clip above is a great example of being out of position vs Maryland. Ohio State lines up in a 4-2-5 structure vs 11 personnel. Maryland motions to quads leaving the boundary corner without a WR to line up and play against. The PS DE gets doubled inside and can't force the ball back inside. The

in 2019, Ohio State fits the run with a 1 gap structure, with a 2 gap technique. Like it has been mentioned before, Ohio State consistently plays with 6 defenders in the box. This can change based on the offenses formation, but consistently you'll see 6 defenders in the box defending the run. If teams add a TE into the box, Ohio State will add the SLB to be +1, and add the extra defender for the extra gap the TE created.

When fitting the run, Ohio State teaches a 1 gap structure while simultaneously teaching the defense to be force, alley, ball, and contain players. This does a variety of things. First, it gives each defender a clear and concise definition of where they should be in conjunction to the ball. Each defenders responsibility forces the ball to free hitters and emphasizes gang tackles. Second, if the offense hits an explosive in the run game, it is easy to identify which force, alley, and contain player was out of position. This is a quick in game fix and helps the defensive staff identify the issue in real time. Third, you can teach the entire defense the skills to be either a force, alley, ball, and contain player. This gives the staff a flexibility to line up guys in different positions but they have the skills to do so. In the previous cover 3 article, it was mentioned that the defensive staff taught all coverage players the skills to be a buzz, hook, or deep third player. This gave the staff the ability to line guys up in different positions to create confusion. This was the same when it came to the box and teaching run fits.

In this diagram from Al Washington's recent clinic, the offense is in 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE).With a TE added into the box, the SLB aligns with the TE and is the third LB in the box. Each defensive player is given a force, alley, contain, and ball assignment. Both DE's are force and C gap players, and the N (A Gap) and DT (B Gap) are alley players. Both the SLB (D Gap with a TE) and WLB (B Gap) are contain players, and the FS and MLB are ball players.

Force/Contain Players

In Ohio States base alignment, their DE's are force players. Force players are responsible for setting the edge in a defense and are C gap players. Vs the run, their primary responsibility is to force the ball back inside and to keep their outside arm free. Force players should always keep outside leverage of the ball. They are to always keep their outside arm fee vs any reach, base, kick, and drive block. This will usually come from a tackle or TE, but keeping outside leverage vs any block is critical. If the force players can’t make a play on the ball, they have to force it back to inside to the alley, contain, and ball players. Running lanes are created with outside leverage is lost, or the tackle beats the force player with a drive, kick, or reach block.

You’ll see in this diagram each defender is given a A (Alley), F (Force), and C (Contain) assignment. The force player is taught to compress and close the C gap, but always keeping your outside arm free. This goes for any run scheme the offense will throw at the force players. Outside zone will cause the LOS to expand horizontally, so it’s critical the force player keeps the ball to his inside but also compresses. Inside zone is a vertical displacement scheme, so being able to stonewall and compressing is crucial .Vs gap scheme, DE's and Ohio States force players will see kick out blocks from pulling guards or H backs, and its important they compress and contain while keeping their outside arm free.

Contain players are both the WLB and SLB. The WLB will fit the B gap, and the SLB will fit the D gap (created by the TE). Contain players are taught very similar rules when it comes to fitting the run. Contain players are playing from space, so they have an extra millisecond to fit the run correctly. They are also taught to compress and contain the ball when it comes to them. They have to keep their outside arm free and track the ball outside in.

Here is a perfect example of the force player not kicking the ball back inside to the contain and alley players on jet sweep. Tyler Friday should be a C gap player and keep outside leverage, but he attacks the inside shoulder of the PST, and the ball gets outside of him. If he can keep outside leverage and play C gap, the ball would get forced back inside to the contain and alley players. Instead, the PST was able to reach the DE with a scheme that is designed to get to the numbers.

In this example, the force player Chase Young tracks the ball outside in and forces the ball back inside. He does a fantastic job of playing C gap, and keeping his outside shoulder free vs a kick out block on a reverse. You will notice that he compresses and contains the kick out block while also keeping his outside arm free.

Here is another great example of the force and contain players doing a fantastic job vs outside zone. The DE (C Gap player), takes on a reach block vs outside zone. He keeps outside leverage on the ball, and keeps his outside arm free. You will also see the WLB keep outside leverage on the ball and compresses it down where he is able to make the play.

Alley/Ball Players

Alley players are both the DT and the N in Ohio States 4 man front. The DT (3 technique) will fit the B gap and the N (2i) will fit the A gap. They are classified as alley players and have to fit the ball inside out. When attacking the ball carrier they have to track the inside hip and force the ball back out to force and contain players. These players see a wide variety of combination blocks, but capping the ball is their number one priority. Capping the ball means that they should fit the ball head up. Alley players have to get their hands on guards and tackles so they can't climb to contain and ball players. The ball players are designed to track the ball and be athletes. In this defense, the MLB and the FS are ball players. In the run, the MLB is a A gap players, and the FS is the last man of defense. If the run gets to him, it is a 1 on 1 battle vs a RB.

Here is a great example of the alley, force, contain, and ball players all working together to stop jet sweep. Wisconsin had some success early running jet into the boundary as they do in this play. The force player has a TE lined up outside of him and they line him up as a 7 technique. Vs a double team to reach on jet, he does his best to keep outside leverage on the ball and keep his outside arm free. The SLB lines up with the TE and is the contain player. He has to keep the ball on his outside shoulder free and force the ball back inside like he does in this clip. This forces the ball back into the ball player who is the MLB. This is a perfect example of all techniques coming together.

This clip provides a great example of the N being a great alley player. The N is fitting A gap vs H counter. He is supposed to cap the ball and keep the ball head up. Vs counter, he is getting a down block from the PSG. He does a great job of getting over the top of the down and capping the ball.

Carry Over

Ohio States defense and coverage team have a lot in common. This is a diagram of their punt coverage team. You will notice that they use the terms alley, force, contain, and ball players with their coverage unit also. This unit has the same structure as they have built into their defense. Guys who rotate and play snaps on defense have an opportunity to be on the coverage unit and understand the terms they are using. This creates a lot of carry over, and makes the scheme simplistic. Below is a great example of the alley, force, contain, and ball players in action.