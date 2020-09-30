BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: QB Progression

A quarterback can make or break a program. Under Ryan Day, the Ohio State quarterbacks room has set numerous records with a NFL style passing attack. Under Day, they've been able to play at an elite level with numerous passing concepts. Day has brought a NFL passing attack to the collegiate level, and has been able to install it very successfully. Day has been able to progress the QB room year in and year out. Day utilizes a variety of passing schemes where each play a different role in either attacking a defender, area of the field, coverage, etc.

Each of these concepts bring their own progression and how they want to attack a defense. Day categorizes his passing concepts as: shorts/quicks, mediums, crossers, isolations and shots. Each section he categorizes operates differently for the QB and what he's looking for pre and post snap. To see how Day has progressed the QB room while setting numerous records, we dissect just what concepts and reads he uses to set us up for 2020.

Shorts/Quicks/Screens

Day believes that their quick game and quicks should always have a 80-percent completion rate and helps the offense stay ahead of the sticks. Day subgroups his quicks with RPO's, screens (quick and slow), movement (roll out), and base quick game (slants/hitches). The base theme around the quick game is getting the ball out within 1.8 seconds. This helps with pass protection and getting the ball out quick vs stunts and the blitz. As a high percentage throw, these concepts are called knowing the look you will get from opposing D's. Quick game is taken advantage of from the space the D is giving up and getting the ball out quickly for your athletes to make plays. Pre-snap, QB's have a great sense of where the ball will go and will get it out under 1.8 seconds. The protection is set to utilize the quick game, so if the ball isn't out, the QB is hit. Most defenses and coverage's today let the ball get caught at or before the 5-yard mark, and will rally to the ball. So the idea with the quick game is to get your best athletes the ball quickly in space and create 1-on-1 match-ups in grass. The quick game has progressed and married with the run. RPO's take advantage of pre-snap space the D gives up, or puts a run/pass defender in conflict.

In terms of how your quarterback reads the quick game is all dependent on the play/scheme being called. In the quick game world, the offense wants the ball our quickly to an explosive player. Based on a defenses alignment and space given up, the QB will know pre-snap just exactly where the ball will go. As the offense completes the quick game consistently, defenses will gradually tighten up coverage leaving them vulnerable for the deep ball.

OZ RPO