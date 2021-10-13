All-22 Breakdown: Passing game takes off
Last week, Ohio State, once again, dominated a Big Ten opponents in Maryland while racking up video game-like numbers on offense. With one of the best offenses in America the past two weeks, the Bu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news