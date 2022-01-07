All-22 Breakdown: Ohio State breaks down Utah's defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State overcame many hurdles including injuries, players opting out and COVID-19 protocols. While the Buckeyes didn't let these issues consume them, the offense again saved the day. Ohio State ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news