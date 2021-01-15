BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Not Consistent Enough

On the flip side, Ohio State was not able to keep the pace with Alabama's offense. This was going to be a game about possessions, and if Ohio States offense could go punch for punch. Unfortunately, this was not the case and Ohio State just didn't have enough. Obviously, a big part of the lack on consistency on offense was losing RB Trey Sermon. Sermon has shown the ability to sure up pass protection, and see mid-zone and inside zone well. Nick Saban did mix up the game plan comparatively to what they have run for most of 2020. Alabama and Saban are known to play MOFC (middle of the field closed), putting 8 defenders in the box to stop the run. Saban plays an array of coverage's to keep offenses guessing, but plays a majority of cover 3 rip/liz match when in MOFC.

In 2020, Saban has been running 3 buzz, where they rotate a 2 high safety into the seam/hook area, and end up in MOFC. They have consistently dropped 8 in pass coverage, having the faith that their box players can get to the passer. Alabama has a strong and experienced box, but a very young secondary. This has attributed to the fact that they have been fairly simple in pass coverage, and haven't carried a lot of coverages week to week.

When Saban plays a MOFO (middle of the field open), he primarily plays cover 7 (quarters/cover 4). Like previously stated, Saban has played a bunch of 3 buzz. For the national championship game, he played MOFO and cover 7. Saban mixed in cover 2 concepts (2 man under, cut, etc) to mix up their cover 7. With Saban sitting in a 2 high structure, he was hoping Ohio State would run the ball to that look. Again, Saban puts an emphasis on stopping the run bu rotating his safeties in his rip/liz match defense. This gives him eight in the the box, on most downs. Vs. Ohio State, Alabama put six defenders in the box, giving Ohio State a run look. Early in the game, Ohio State successfully attacked this defense.

Ohio State successfully hit their base concepts early with progression based pass concepts, and mid zone run game. Throughout the course of the game, Ohio State just made too many mistakes and critical errors to keep up with the pace of Alabama's offense. Losing Trey Sermon was a huge blow in terms of keeping a strong running game, and being able to hold up in protection. Master Teague has struggled being able to read mid-zone but has had a ton of success with inside zone. Alabama's strength of their defense is in the tackle box, so getting to inside zone just didn't make sense. This, along with protection issues, led to a inconsistent offense. Early in the game, all seemed to be fine.

Ohio State had success running the ball early, running many of their base concepts. Alabama sits in a 2 high structure vs Ohio State running mid-zone. Alabama's boundary safety is the D gap fitter and has to come from depth to make the play. Alabama lines up in a 6 man box, vs a 3 X 1 Y-off formation. Ohio State has Jeremy Ruckert in the box, giving them 6 guys in the box. Chris Olave crack replaces, and Alabama's corner follows giving Teague leverage to the sideline.

Ohio State even went to outside zone was able to get to the sideline from tempo in the red zone. Ohio States offensive line was able to hold up and reach on this concept, and Teague got to the corner. The Buckeyes were again in 22 personnel with two TE's on the field.

Ohio State then went to Duo in the red zone vs Alabama. Alabama checked to man coverage in the red area, and Duo is a great equalizer. Ohio State loves to run duo from 22 personnel, and use the Z receiver to be the kick out on the corner. Duo is power without the puller, and forces more double teams up front for the offense. Chris Olave motions to kick out the field corner.

When Ohio State got to the passing game, Fields and company were firing on all cylinders. Vs cover 7, Ohio State first went to their snag concept. On snag, Ohio State runs a corner, ans snag route, putting a triangle read on the apex defender. Here, the boundary safety is responsible for #2 vertical, and has inside leverage on the corner in cover 7. The safety cannot make up space because of inside leverage and alignment. The corner plays the snag route, and this makes up space for Olave.

Alabama did mix in cover 2, like they do here. Ohio State runs 4 verticals, the Will LB has to carry the vertical with Ruckert, and creates a personnel mismatch. Alabama only brings 4, and protection is able to hold up. With the middle of the field open, Ruckert gets back on the hash and bends the vertical inside the open area of the field.

With Alabama playing an array of coverage's, Ohio State ran pass concepts that utilized a progression based system that could both defeat man and zone coverage's. Here, Ohio State runs their version of mesh. Fields hits his 3rd receiver in his progression, the sit route over the ball. This concept has both man and zone beaters built into it, giving the quarterback answers in his progression.

Run Game Issues

The further into the game, the inconsistency of the running game was a huge factor. Being able to run the ball effectively would set up the vertical deep ball that Day loves so much with play-action. Throughout the course of the game, Ohio State was not able to consistently hit the run game. Teague has been known to hit mid-zone in the wrong spot, and that should up many times. Alabama is one of the better teams in the country at block destruction, and they effectively used their hands in the run game. Alabama also does a nice job of 2 gaping their C gap player, and this again caused issues with Ohio State running game.

The lack of consistency in the running game attributed to the lack of explosion on offense. Up front, Alabama was effectively able to control the line of scrimmage as time went on. Alabama's C gap players effectively forced the ball back inside to the teeth of the defense, and Teague just couldn't get anything going.

Alabama finally got to their 1 high look, and dropped a safety. This is their cover 3 buzz they effectively have run in 2020. This puts seven defenders in the box vs Ohio States six. Ohio State is a man short, and Teague cuts the ball back right into the backside 2i. This is a run that should have it front side when it didn't.

In a critical 3rd down, Ohio State goes to their successful split mid zone. This has been Ohio States most consistent and successful run concepts in 2020, and they struggled vs Alabama with it. Teague again hits mid zone where he shouldn't. With both the 3 and 5 technique playing with outside leverage to the field, the ball should bend back inside, where a hole opens into the boundary.

In one of the bigger parts of the game, Day goes to mid-zone from under center. He tries to go with tempo, but the front side defenders use outside leverage and are able to make the play in the backfield. Going with tempo has its benefits, but vs a team like Alabama that can get lined up to any call, tempo has to be used in the right spots. Here, they were ready for tempo.

Protection issues

Alabama was able to get Ohio State off schedule by affecting Fields and his launching point in pass situations. They used well timed 5 and 6 man pressures where Ohio State was out numbered. Alabama is known for over-loading protections, which they timed us nicely vs Ohio State.

Here is a 5 man fire zone pressure from a 3 man front, where Alabama brings a LB and a safety. Alabama overloads the field side of the protection, and Ohio State is -1. This allows both Alabama to get to Fields and throws him off schedule.

Alabama again brings a 5 man fire zone pressure, instead this is from a even look. Alabama brings their Mike LB through the A gap, on a delayed look. They bring the pressure once protection has sorted the front out, and runs him through the B gap.