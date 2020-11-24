BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Coverage Issues Looming

After Ohio State's 42-35 win vs. No, 9 Indiana on Saturday, there is a feeling of uneasiness in Buckeye Nation. The Buckeyes again struggled to put an opponent away in the second half as they have done in weeks past. After getting out to a 35-7 lead, Ohio State started losing all the momentum they accumulated in the first half.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen deserves a ton of credit for the game plan they brought to Columbus, and was able to adjust just as Ohio State did. It seemed their staff was a step ahead of Ryan Day and company, and it happens.

Indiana was able to have success on both sides of the ball by; Indiana successfully attacking Ohio State's man coverage and how they “banjo” bunch sets, Indiana D consistently getting pressure, and Indiana’s defense taking away what Ohio State does best.