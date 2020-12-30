BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Clemson Tigers Preview

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will vet another familiar foe in the Clemson Tigers. Ranked as the No. 2 team in the country, the Buckeyes will have to play their best ball of 2020. Ohio State has yet to get all 11 units to execute in all phases, and this is the week to do so.

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are back in the College Football Playoff, again. Clemson has been able to develop elite level quarterbacks for the past decade, and with Trevor Lawrence, it is no different.

They’ve been able to roll out supreme talent at the most important position in college football, and it’s attributed to their success. To stop Clemson, you go through Lawrence.