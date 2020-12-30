BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Clemson Tigers Preview

All-22 Breakdown: Clemson Tigers Preview
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will vet another familiar foe in the Clemson Tigers. Ranked as the No. 2 team in the country, the Buckeyes will have to play their best ball of 2020. Ohio State has yet to get all 11 units to execute in all phases, and this is the week to do so.
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are back in the College Football Playoff, again. Clemson has been able to develop elite level quarterbacks for the past decade, and with Trevor Lawrence, it is no different.
They’ve been able to roll out supreme talent at the most important position in college football, and it’s attributed to their success. To stop Clemson, you go through Lawrence.
Clemson Offense
Clemson comes into the game ranked as the Np. 10 offense in the country. They are currently averaging 6.72 yards a play and 44.9 points per game. This will be Ohio State's toughest test yet, and will have to game plan around multiple playmakers.
Clemson had to replace four out of five offensive lineman in 2020, but brought back their leading rusher. They are the No. 65 ranked rushing offense in college football averaging 4.63 yards a carry. Travis Etienne is the workhorse where he has just about 1,000 yards rushing and 13 TD’s.
Clemson's running game all bases around inside zone. This is where Etienne will get a majority of his touches. Etienne has played in this same system as a freshman, and can read inside zone really well.
In 2020, the lack of a rushing attack has attributed to the young and inexperienced offensive line. This is where Ohio State should have success and take advantage of Clemson. The ability to affect the run game, and get to Lawrence should be at the forefront of the game plan.
