BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Clean Up

Dissecting the ways Ohio State defeated Rutgers Cover 2. How Rutgers was able to get to Fields on numerous occasions as protection broke down. And why is the Ohio State secondary playing soft coverage?

Week 3 in the Big Ten has come to a close, and Justin Fields thinks the Ohio State offense hasn’t hit their stride just yet. Fields has thrown for 908 yards and 11 touchdowns while the offense is averaging 46.3 points a game. Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson and Head Coach Ryan Day have been satisfied with the offensive production, but do agree they need to get better up front and in the running game.

This past week, we saw Ohio State have success with condensed and bunch formations. They used switch routes, and smash concepts to take advantage of Rutgers cover 2 and cover 2 read. They did, however, struggle with protection and keeping Fields clean. Wilson and Day showed some new formations and personnel groupings to help break tendencies for their remaining opponents.