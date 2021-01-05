BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Balanced Attack

11th best team in the country? Ohio State proved to Dabo Swinney that they are one of the four best teams in college football. This second meeting between the two programs in two years, 2020 provided a different outcome.

Breaking down the Stats

Ohio State was able to control the line of scrimmage in dominating fashion. Ohio State rushed for 254 yards with Trey Sermon as the leading rusher at 6.2 yards per carry. Sermon was able to extend his breakout performance from the Big Ten championship to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Miyan Williams got his first taste of experience and took advantage of his opportunity. When spelling Sermon, Williams had 3 carries for 21 yards, and a good sign that he could potentially be the future at that position.

Through the air, Justin Fields and company dominated. As we broke down Clemson, one factor we saw that Ohio State could take advantage of was Clemson’s secondary. The Buckeyes were able to do just that, throwing for 385 yards. Fields completed 22/28 passes for 6 total TD’s. Fields was averaging 17.5 yards a pass, which gives inclination that Ohio State dominated Clemson’s secondary.