BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Analyzing the QB Room- CJ Stroud

All-22 Breakdown: Analyzing the QB Room- CJ Stroud
Ohio State has finally moved on from the craziness that was 2020 season and is heading into spring ball in preparation for 2021. With the departure of Justin Fields, Ohio State has a quarterback competition on their hands with CJ Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord.
The early favorite seems to be Stroud, but early talks of McCord impressing the coaching staff has Buckeyes fans thinking. In breaking down the QB room, we take a look at each quarterback, their talents, and how the offense could look under all three.
First, we take a look at CJ Stroud and how the offense could look under him.
The No. 2 ranked pro-style QB in the class of 2020 completed 265 of 402 passes (65.9-percent) for 3,878 yards his senior season. Stroud threw 47 touchdown passes and was intercepted nine times in leading Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) to a 9-4 record.
Stroud was a late bloomer, as he didn't start at the quarterback position until his junior season. The Stroud hype erupted when he won the Elite 11 competition in 2019, and was in high demand.
Congrats to 2019 #Elite11 MVP CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) on his commitment to Ohio State! #Buckeyes #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/sw61ux8G3V— Elite11 (@Elite11) December 18, 2019
Stroud sits at 6-foot-2.5 and is 195 pounds and runs a 4.8 forty.
The first order of business would be to put on healthy weight (muscle) to lessen blows he will take in the running game and drop back pass. With a fairly lean frame, he has one of the strongest arms in the 2020 class, with elite accuracy.
Completing 62.5-percent of his passes in high school, this shows he has the ability to complete all passes.
