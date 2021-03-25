BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: Analyzing the QB Room- CJ Stroud

Ohio State has finally moved on from the craziness that was 2020 season and is heading into spring ball in preparation for 2021. With the departure of Justin Fields, Ohio State has a quarterback competition on their hands with CJ Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord.

The early favorite seems to be Stroud, but early talks of McCord impressing the coaching staff has Buckeyes fans thinking. In breaking down the QB room, we take a look at each quarterback, their talents, and how the offense could look under all three.

First, we take a look at CJ Stroud and how the offense could look under him.