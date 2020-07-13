BuckeyeGrove - All-22 Breakdown: 1 High Defense

The drastic improvements from the 2018 season had much to do from a schematic and philosophy standpoint from the defensive staff. Ohio State played what many coaches would call a 4-4 cover 3 defense with inserting a slot corner for a outside linebacker. This means Ohio State used a defensive back subbed in for that 4th linebacker that 4-4 teams use. In this article we will cover the philosophy behind the defense and personnel used to make this defense go.

In a four part series, we will take a look at the Ohio State defense and the philosophy behind 2019’s success. The four part series will be:

It’s no secret that Ryan Day and a big chunk of his staff have coached in the NFL and have had their philosophies developed from the league. This doesn’t change with Day and his defensive staff. In 2019, Day hired Jeff Hafley from the San Fransisco 49ers to help run and improve the defense. Obviously, Hafley made a huge impact on the defense and it earned him the Boston College job. Both Day and Hafley had a similar line in thinking when it comes to playing defense, and that is the Seattle Seahawks.

While in San Francisco, Hafley worked under Robert Saleah, who currently calls the defense for the 49ers and uses Pete Carroll’s system. Saleah coached in the Seahawks organization from 2011-2013 as a defensive quality control coach.

He got to experience Carroll’s system first hand, and bring it to San Fransisco with him. Hafley served as an assistant under Saleah learning the 1 high structure defense that he brought and implemented in Columbus. Seattle has made a living playing the 4-4 cover 3 defense, winning them a super bowl.

Taking a look at Seattle’s defense and their philosophy, you’ll see a lot of similarity with the Buckeyes. Pete Carroll’s defense believes in having a loaded box, eliminating the big play, and getting to the ball and creating turnovers. Seattle plays their base 4-4 defense from both Nickel and Dime sets, adding secondary players that can play run fits, and cover the pass.