COLUMBUS, Ohio - At one point, Ohio State had both Bijan Robinson (five-star, 2020 RB No. 1) and Jaylan Knighton (four-star, 2020 RB No. 6) silently committed to play for the Buckeyes.

Neither panned out, with Robinson committing to Texas and Knighton heading south to Miami (FL). This left Ohio State with a hole at running back in the 2020 class, which was eventually filled by the three-star Miyan Williams from Cincinnati.

The 2020 class has been signed for nearly three months now, but running backs coach Tony Alford is still dealing with the fallback and questioning after missing out on two of Ohio State's biggest targets in the previous class.

There are obvious repercussions when looking at Ohio State's depth at running back with only Steele Chambers and Williams as the healthy, scholarship running backs, but Alford would rather shift the discussion towards 2021.

"Let me say this, and it does, I'm not gonna lie to you, I get tired of talking about last year, quite frankly," Alford said Wednesday. "I'll tell you this, next year I'll get tired of talking about this class."